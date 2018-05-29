CBSE class 10 result 2018 out today: Check Central Board of Secondary Education results at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE class 10 result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare CBSE class 10 result or CBSE 10th result 2018 or CBSE result 2018 at 4 pm today (May 29) on its official website- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in.

CBSE class 10 result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare CBSE class 10 result or CBSE 10th result 2018 or CBSE result 2018 at 4 pm today (May 29) on its official website- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in. As per CBSE, the students can also view their results on UMANG mobile application. CBSE Class 10 result can also be accessed through telephone number- 011 – 24300699 or by sending SMS to mobile number- 7738299899. The news about the announcement of CBSE result 2018 class 10 was confirmed by news agency ANI. Yesterday, School Education Secretary Anil Swarup tweeted: “Results of CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2017-18 to be declared by 4 pm on 29th of May, 2018”.

As per ANI reports, the schools, already registered with the CBSE, will automatically get the results on their email IDs. For a typing error in class 10 English paper, the Board has decided to give two marks to all those students who had appeared for it. According to report, while over 28 lakh students had appeared for the CBSE exam 2018, more than 16 lakh students had appeared for 10th and 11.86 lakh students had appeared for Class 12th. The board had conducted class 10th board examination from March 5 to April 4, whereas Class 12th board examinations were held between March 5 and April 13. CBSE announced class 12 results on May 26.

Name of the exam: CBSE Class 10th exam 2018

Name of the board: Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Official website: cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th result 2018: How to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Class 10th exam results 2018’

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press submit

According to examresults.net, students can check CBSE Class 10 results via an IVR system that gives you your results via a call, via SMS charged at 50p per SMS and via DigiLocker where account details are sent via SMS to the student’s registered mobile number.

Check your result and download the same for future.

More about Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-

CBSE is the apex board of education in India which has not only a pan-India jurisdiction but also has a global presence with nearly 141 affiliated schools across 21 countries. CBSE 10th results are declared region wise every year. Last year the board declared the results for Allahabad, Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun, and Trivandrum region first, followed by all the other regions.