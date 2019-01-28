CBSE class 10 date sheet 2019 now available at cbse.nic.in; check full timetable

CBSE class 10 date sheet 2019 released!

CBSE class 10 date sheet 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the exam dates for board examinations at cbse.nic.in that are set to take place starting next month. Students who are to appear for the exam can visit the official website of the board now to check the same. While the Class 10 board exams will be held between February 21 and March 29 across the country, the Class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 15 and April 3.

The board has said that the exam timetable has been made so that the dates don’t coincide with the dates of competitive exams. In 2018, the CBSE board exam date for Class 12 physics had to be rescheduled as it was clashing with the JEE Main exam dates. This year the board has taken all precautions so that it does not happen again.

CBSE exam date 2019: Full date sheet for class 10th students-

Thursday, 21st February 2019

10.30 AM To 12.30 Pm: E- Publishing And E- Office

Friday, 22nd February 2019

10.30 AM – 1.30 Pm: Painting

Saturday, 23rd February 2019

10.30 AM – 1.30 PM: Hind.Music Mel.Ins

Monday, 25th February 2019

10.30 AM – 1.30 PM: Hind.Music Vocal

Wednesday, 27th February 2019

10.30 AM -1.30 PM:

Carnatic Music Voc

Car. Music (Mel Ins)

Hind Music.Per.Ins

National Cadet Cor

Hind Music.Per.Ins

Elem. Of Business

Elem Book-K & Accy

10.30 AM -12.30 PM:

DynAMics Of Retailing

Security

Automobile Tech

Introduction To Fin.Markets

Intro To Tourism

Beauty & Wellness

Basic Agriculture

Food Production

Front Office Opera

Banking & Insurance

Marketing & Sales

Health Care Services

Saturday, 02nd March, 2019

10.30 AM- 12.30 PM: Info Technology

Tuesday, 05th March 2019

10.30 AM- 1.30 PM:

Urdu Course-A

Punjabi

Bengali

TAMil

Telugu

Sindhi

Marathi

Gujarati

Manipuri

MalayalAM

Odia

AssAMese

Tibetan

German

Russian

Persian

Nepali

Limboo

Lepcha

Telugu – Telangana

Bodo

Tangkhul

Japanese

Bhutia

Spanish

Kashmiri

Mizo

Bahasa Melayu

Rai

TAMang

Sherpa

Thai

Urdu Course B

Thursday, 07th March 2019

10.30 AM – 1.30 PM: Mathematics

Saturday, 09th March 2019

10.30 AM – 1.30 PM:

Kannada

Arabic

French

Gurung

Wednesday, 13th March 2019

10.30 AM – 1.30 PM:

Science – Theory

Science W/O Practical

Saturday, 16th March 2019

10.30 AM – 1.30 PM: Sanskrit

Tuesday,19th March 2019

10.30 AM – 1.30 PM:

Hindi Course-A

Hindi Course-B

Saturday, 23rd March 2019

10.30 AM – 1.30 PM:

English Comm.

English Lng & Lit.

Monday, 25th March 2019

10.30 AM – 1.30 PM: Home Science

Wednesday, 27th March 2019

10.30 AM – 1.00 PM:

Foundation Of I T

Info. & Comm. Tech

Friday, 29th March 2019

10.30 AM – 1.30 PM: Social Science

More about CBSE Board exam 2019|

The exams will commence at 10:30 am every day and end at 1:30 pm. Students will be given 15 minutes from 10.15 -10.30 A.M. (15 minutes) to read the question paper carefully. According to a public notice released by the board, the last date “This year, as Board has also decided to conduct the examination of skill subjects in the latter half of Feb 2019, efforts were made to declare the Date Sheet at the earliest.” Students should check the board examinations dates mentioned below and also take note of the same.