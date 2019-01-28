CBSE class 10 date sheet 2019 now available at cbse.nic.in; check full timetable

By: | Published: January 28, 2019 8:53 PM

CBSE class 10 date sheet 2019: Full exam timetable for class 10th Central Board of Secondary Education released at cbse.nic.in. Check now.

cbse, cbse.nic.in, CBSE class 10, CBSE class 10 date sheet, CBSE class 10 date sheet 2019, CBSE full timetable, class 10th timetable, Class 10 board exams, Central Board of Secondary Education, education newsCBSE class 10 date sheet 2019 released!

CBSE class 10 date sheet 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the exam dates for board examinations at cbse.nic.in that are set to take place starting next month. Students who are to appear for the exam can visit the official website of the board now to check the same. While the Class 10 board exams will be held between February 21 and March 29 across the country, the Class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 15 and April 3.

The board has said that the exam timetable has been made so that the dates don’t coincide with the dates of competitive exams. In 2018, the CBSE board exam date for Class 12 physics had to be rescheduled as it was clashing with the JEE Main exam dates. This year the board has taken all precautions so that it does not happen again.

CBSE exam date 2019: Full date sheet for class 10th students-

Thursday, 21st February 2019
10.30 AM To 12.30 Pm: E- Publishing And E- Office

Also read| CBSE exam date 2019 for class 12, check full date sheet

Friday, 22nd February 2019
10.30 AM – 1.30 Pm: Painting

Saturday, 23rd February 2019
10.30 AM – 1.30 PM: Hind.Music Mel.Ins

Monday, 25th February 2019
10.30 AM – 1.30 PM: Hind.Music Vocal

Wednesday, 27th February 2019

  • 10.30 AM -1.30 PM:

Carnatic Music Voc
Car. Music (Mel Ins)
Hind Music.Per.Ins
National Cadet Cor
Hind Music.Per.Ins
Elem. Of Business
Elem Book-K & Accy

  • 10.30 AM -12.30 PM:

DynAMics Of Retailing
Security
Automobile Tech
Introduction To Fin.Markets
Intro To Tourism
Beauty & Wellness
Basic Agriculture
Food Production
Front Office Opera
Banking & Insurance
Marketing & Sales
Health Care Services

Saturday, 02nd March, 2019
10.30 AM- 12.30 PM: Info Technology

Tuesday, 05th March 2019

  • 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM:

Urdu Course-A
Punjabi
Bengali
TAMil
Telugu
Sindhi
Marathi
Gujarati
Manipuri
MalayalAM
Odia
AssAMese
Tibetan
German
Russian
Persian
Nepali
Limboo
Lepcha
Telugu – Telangana
Bodo
Tangkhul
Japanese
Bhutia
Spanish
Kashmiri
Mizo
Bahasa Melayu
Rai
TAMang
Sherpa
Thai
Urdu Course B

Thursday, 07th March 2019

10.30 AM – 1.30 PM: Mathematics

Saturday, 09th March 2019

  • 10.30 AM – 1.30 PM:

Kannada
Arabic
French
Gurung

Wednesday, 13th March 2019

  • 10.30 AM – 1.30 PM:

Science – Theory
Science W/O Practical

Saturday, 16th March 2019

10.30 AM – 1.30 PM: Sanskrit

Tuesday,19th March 2019

  • 10.30 AM – 1.30 PM:

Hindi Course-A
Hindi Course-B

Saturday, 23rd March 2019

  • 10.30 AM – 1.30 PM:

English Comm.
English Lng & Lit.

Monday, 25th March 2019

10.30 AM – 1.30 PM: Home Science

Wednesday, 27th March 2019

  • 10.30 AM – 1.00 PM:

Foundation Of I T
Info. & Comm. Tech

Friday, 29th March 2019
10.30 AM – 1.30 PM: Social Science

More about CBSE Board exam 2019|

The exams will commence at 10:30 am every day and end at 1:30 pm. Students will be given 15 minutes from 10.15 -10.30 A.M. (15 minutes) to read the question paper carefully. According to a public notice released by the board, the last date “This year, as Board has also decided to conduct the examination of skill subjects in the latter half of Feb 2019, efforts were made to declare the Date Sheet at the earliest.” Students should check the board examinations dates mentioned below and also take note of the same.

