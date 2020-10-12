  • MORE MARKET STATS

CBSE class 10 compartment exam results declared, over 56% students pass

By: |
October 12, 2020 3:24 PM

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the result for class 10 compartment examination on Monday with over 56 per cent of the registered candidates passing the exam.

The compartment examination for classes 10 and 12 began on September 22 at 1,268 centres across the country.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the result for class 10 compartment examination on Monday with over 56 per cent of the registered candidates passing the exam. According to officials, a total of 1.57 candidates had registered for the exam and of them, 1.49 candidates appeared for the exam.

“A total of 82,903 candidates have cleared the exam taking the pass percentage to 56.55 per cent,” a senior board official said. The board had last week announced results for class 12 compartment exam with 59.43 per cent of the candidates clearing the examination.

Related News

The compartment examination for classes 10 and 12 began on September 22 at 1,268 centres across the country amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board had also given a chance to class 12 students to appear for the exam if they were unsatisfied with the marks awarded to them on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, class 10 students had not got any option to improve their performance.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. CBSE class 10 compartment exam results declared over 56% students pass
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 school closure may cost over $400 billion to India, cause learning losses: World Bank
2DU Cut Off list 2020: Delhi University Colleges offering courses for students with below 80 per cent marks; Check full list
3Delhi University starts its first fully online admission process