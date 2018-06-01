CBSE Class 10, Class 12 students take note: Access board marksheets through DigiLocker; here’s how you can get yours

DigiLocker, the digital platform rolled out by the Government of India to facilitate online services for citizens, can now be used by CBSE students to access their board marksheets. Educational boards like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), MEB, BSEH and CISCE have teamed up with DigiLocker to provide digital certificates to the students. The website currently states that ‘CBSE Class X and XII mark sheets, passing certificates and migration certificates for 2018 are now available om Digilocker.’ Students can also access their Class 10 and 12 Mark Sheets, passing certificates and migration certificates from year 2004-2017 in digital format on the platform.

“Started in 2016, this year also CBSE will also provide Class-X digital mark sheets in DigiLocker at https://digilocker.gov.in. The DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE. DigiLocker can also be accessed from your mobile phone on Android and iOS platforms,” a press note issued by the CBSE on May 28, said.

How to get a DigiLocker account?

In order to get a Digilocker account, all you need to do is sign in with your credentials and have a verified mobile number. Follow these steps to get your own DigiLocker account-

Step 1. Your mobile number will be authenticated by sending an OTP (one-time password) followed by selecting a username & password. This will create your DigiLocker account.

Step 2. After your DigiLocker account is successfully created, you can voluntarily provide your Aadhaar number (issued by UIDAI) to avail additional services.

Steps to get CBSE digital mark sheets from DigiLocker:

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website at DigiLocker

Step 2: Now sign in using credentials sent to your mobile by CBSE

Step 3: Click on ‘issued documents’

Step 4: Click on ‘Pre-populated digital mark sheet available’ link

Step 5: Click ‘view document’

Step 6: Your CBSE digital mark sheet will open

Other Services Provided by Digilocker-

The Ministry of Skill Development And Entrepreneurship has also partnered with DigiLocker for digital certificates. Along with this, the Central Board of Direct Taxes, Government of India (CBDT) partners with DigiLocker for PAN Verification Record. Whereas the DigiLocker has partnered with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for DL and RC.