CBSE to release datesheet of pending Class 10, Class 12 board exams today – Check here

The results for the class 12th board exam is most likely to be announced by the August-end.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the date sheet for the pending board exams of class 10th and 12th. The date sheet will be released by 5 PM today, Union HRD Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said.

“Attention Students! Releasing the date sheet for #CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm. Stay tuned for more details,” Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in his tweet.

The remaining board exams of class 12 will be held from July 1, 2020 to July 15, 2020. The board exams for class 10th and 12th were earlier postponed in view of the national lockdown following the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The Central board will hold the class 10th exams only for the students of north-east Delhi.

The board exams for class 10th to be held in six languages- Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, English Communication, English Language and Literature, Science, and Social Science.

Earlier on May 09, 2020, the HRD Minister had said that the evaluation of the answer sheets for Class 10, 12 board exams will be done by teachers at their homes. The Union Minister further added that around 3,000 schools also have been identified as exam centres to deliver the answer sheets to the teachers.

The results for the class 12th board exam is most likely to be announced by the August-end.

On the other hand, the students of class 9th and 11th will get another opportunity to appear in school-based test so that they can improve their performance. Last month, in a meeting, the CBSE had decided to promote all the students up to class 8, irrespective of their performance in the exams.