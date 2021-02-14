CBSE Class 10, Class 12 exams: Practicals to begin from March 1, check guidelines to follow

CBSE noted that if the exams are not held in a proper manner, the exam can be cancelled and proportionate marks based on marks secured in the theory exam of the concerned subject will be given to students.

With the announcement of the main exam schedule for board examinations of Class 10 and Class 12 students, CBSE said that the practical exams inclusive of the project and internal assessment will be starting on March 1 and be concluded by June 11 this year. It is to note that the practical exams will be conducted in respective schools and the school authorities will have to upload the marks soon after the assessment is done. On the CBSE website, marks distribution for assessment has been given in detail. All schools will have to invite an external practical examiner appointed by the board to overlook practicals. Both external and internal examiners will be present at the time of the exam.

CBSE noted that if the exams are not held in a proper manner, the exam can be cancelled and proportionate marks based on marks secured in the theory exam of the concerned subject will be given to students.

To be sure, all COVID-19 related protocols have to be followed during the exam. A batch of 25 students will be divided into two sub-groups during practicals and all labs will have to be completely sanitised before holding the exam. During the exam, wearing a mask along with maintaining social distancing protocol have been mandated by the board. Also, schools have to make sure that entry and exit norms are in place for students as per the location and infrastructure of laboratories,

Before the practical starts, students will have to wash their hands and once again, after the practical exam is completed. If any student is showing symptoms of COVID-19 infection or is not feeling well, there will be a separate provision for conducting the exam. CBSE highlighted that non-compliance of instructions will lead to a fine imposition of Rs 50,000 on the schools.

Meanwhile, CBSE has rolled out the datesheet for board examinations to be held for Class 10 and Class 12 students. According to the Board, the exams will be held between May 4 and June 10.