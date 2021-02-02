CBSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2021: Education Minister announces exam schedule; check date and timetable

CBSE Board exams 2021 to start in May

CBSE Date Sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold its examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 from 4th May onwards.

The Class 12 examination will start with English Elective and exams will be held in two shifts from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM and 2.30 to 5.30 PM.

The Class 10 examination will start with language paper (Odia/Kanada/Lepcha). The examination will start at 10.30 AM and held for three hours. English Language and Literature paper will be held on 6th May

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had earlier announced that the date sheet will be released on February 2. Candidates can check the detailed exam calendar at cbse.nic.in.

The exam will be held in the offline written mode. Candidates have to prepare for 33 per cent internal choice questions. The syllabus of the exam has also been reduced to 30 per cent as schools were shut most of the last academic session to the pandemic

The schools will conduct the practical exams from March 1. However, there could be an alternative to practical exams if the schools could not able to conduct it owing to the pandemic, Nishank said.

Schools and test centres have to abide by COVID-19 pandemic protocols to conduct examinations. Wearing face mask, carrying hand sanitisers will be a must and social distancing will be maintained