CBSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2021: Education Minister announces exam schedule; check date and timetable

The Class 10 examination will start with language paper (Odia/Kanada/Lepcha). The examination will start at 10.30 AM and held for three hours. English Language and Literature paper will be held on 6th May
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had earlier announced that the date sheet will be released on February 2. Candidates can check the detailed exam calendar at cbse.nic.in.
The exam will be held in the offline written mode. Candidates have to prepare for 33 per cent internal choice questions. The syllabus of the exam has also been reduced to 30 per cent as schools were shut most of the last academic session to the pandemic
The schools will conduct the practical exams from March 1. However, there could be an alternative to practical exams if the schools could not able to conduct it owing to the pandemic, Nishank said.
Schools and test centres have to abide by COVID-19 pandemic protocols to conduct examinations. Wearing face mask, carrying hand sanitisers will be a must and social distancing will be maintained