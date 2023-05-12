scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

CBSE Class 10th Toppers List 2023: Here’s an important update for students

CBSE Class 10th Toppers List 2023: CBSE has also decided not to award first, second, or third divisions.

Written by FE Online
cbse, cbse board results, cbse 10th toppers, cbse toppers, cbse class 10th toppers 2023, cbse 10th topper list, cbse 10th toppers 2023, Education News, Financial Express
The pass percentage of students in class X this year is 93.12%.

The wait is over! The much-awaited CBSE 10th results for the academic year 2023 are finally out. The results were announced by CBSE at 1:30 pm today. However, this year, there will be no merit list or topper details released by the board. This decision was taken to avoid unhealthy competition among students. Moreover, CBSE has also decided not to award first, second, or third divisions.

The same decision has been made for the CBSE 12th results as well. Nevertheless, the pass percentage of students in class X this year is 93.12%, which surpasses the pre-Covid pass percentage of 91.10% in 2019. CBSE has also made digital academic documents available on “Parinam Manjusha,” its own digital academic repository, including mark-sheets cum certificates, migration certificates, and skill certificates.

Also Read

Steps to download and check CBSE Class 10th marksheet

  • Go to the official websites, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in
  • On the appeared homepage, go to the results section and click on the direct link that reads as “Secondary School Examination Class X Results 2023 Announced”
  • A login page will show up on the screen
  • Enter the required login details like 10th class roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID
  • Hit the submit option
  • Your CBSE 10th class result will appear on the screen
  • Check the result carefully
  • Download, save, and print a copy of CBSE 10th class marksheet

Also Read
More Stories on
CBSE
cbse.nic.in

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-05-2023 at 17:20 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market