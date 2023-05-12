CBSE Class 10th Toppers List 2023: Here’s an important update for students

The wait is over! The much-awaited CBSE 10th results for the academic year 2023 are finally out. The results were announced by CBSE at 1:30 pm today. However, this year, there will be no merit list or topper details released by the board. This decision was taken to avoid unhealthy competition among students. Moreover, CBSE has also decided not to award first, second, or third divisions.

The same decision has been made for the CBSE 12th results as well. Nevertheless, the pass percentage of students in class X this year is 93.12%, which surpasses the pre-Covid pass percentage of 91.10% in 2019. CBSE has also made digital academic documents available on “Parinam Manjusha,” its own digital academic repository, including mark-sheets cum certificates, migration certificates, and skill certificates.

Steps to download and check CBSE Class 10th marksheet

Go to the official websites, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in

On the appeared homepage, go to the results section and click on the direct link that reads as “Secondary School Examination Class X Results 2023 Announced”

A login page will show up on the screen

Enter the required login details like 10th class roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID

Hit the submit option

Your CBSE 10th class result will appear on the screen

Check the result carefully