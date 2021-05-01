  • MORE MARKET STATS

CBSE class 10 board exam result to be declared by June 20

By: |
May 1, 2021 10:13 PM

The controller said that the marks will have to be submitted to the CBSE by June 11 and the result will be declared by June 20.

cbse exam results 2021The board, earlier on Saturday, announced the policy for tabulation of marks for the cancelled exams.

The CBSE will announce result for class 10 board exams, which were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, by June 20, according to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

The board, earlier on Saturday, announced the policy for tabulation of marks for the cancelled exams.

Related News

“The schools will form eight-member result committees by May 5. The provision for school-wise distribution of marks as well as finalisation of rationale document will happen by May 10.

“For candidates who have not appeared in enough tests through the year, the schools will conduct online or telephonic assessment for them by May 15 and will have to finalise the result by May 25,” Bhardwaj said.

The controller said that the marks will have to be submitted to the CBSE by June 11 and the result will be declared by June 20.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. CBSE class 10 board exam result to be declared by June 20
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1CBSE announces marking policy for cancelled class 10 board exams
2COVID-19: CBSE extends deadline for school affiliation
3Education for all: a small district in Odisha builds hope