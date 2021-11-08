CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 1 Admit Cards out tomorrow: Check crucial exam details

CBSE has introduced some changes in the paper.

The Central Board of Secondary examination will be conducting the first term examination for Class 10 and Class 12, November 16 onwards with minor subjects. The main, compulsory papers will be conducted from November 30 onwards. Admit cards for the examination will be available tomorrow onwards

Candidates can download admit cards or hall tickets from cbse.gov.in. They can click on the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2022 first term admit card link. Candidates can log in using details like date of birth, registration number etc. Candidates can take a printout of the admit cards for further reference.

CBSE has introduced some changes in the paper. The first term will be held covering 50 per cent of the syllabus and will feature questions in the MCQ format. Every student will be given customized OMR sheets where they need to fill in circles to mark their answers.

The term-1 exams will be held for the duration of 90 minutes per paper. The exam starts at 11.30 am and will appoint city coordinators at all exam centers as well as observers. Every 500 student will have their own observer.

CBSE has written a letter to CBSE school principals asking them to help students explain OMR sheet so that there are no confusions when the board exams begin. Schools can also undertake practice sessions based on the information listed. Teachers may also get acquainted with the OMR sheet details as follows.

The Centre Superintendent will need to download the pre-pilled OMR sheets with students’ details and keep under lock and key until exam day. They will be used only on the day of the CBSE board exams after affixing the facsimile stamp of the Centre Superintendent.

Only blue or black ballpoint pens can be used to fill all the information on the OMR sheet and candidates need to write in their own hand “I confirm that all particulars given above are correct.” Then they need to put their signature in the running hand.