CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Admit Cards OUT: Here’s how to download, change exam city and detailed guidelines by board

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start with its Term 1 examinations by the end of November and the admit cards has been released by the board on its official website. CBSE has scheduled the exams for the major papers of Class 10 from November 30 and from December 1 for Class 12.

The board offers 114 total subjects in Class 12 and 75 in Class 10. Out of the total 114 Class 12 subjects, 19 subjects are major subjects and the rest are minor subjects. In Class 10, nine are major, while the remaining 66 subjects are minor subjects.

CBSE in a recent circular notified that students can request for change in examination city/country for theory examination and practical at their school for regular studies. Students can opt for only one city for both practical and theory examinations. Students can inform the schools about changes in exam city/country latest by November 10, Midnight after receiving admit cards, and schools will make a list of requests received and upload on the CBSE website latest by 12th October midnight.

The request for change in centre will be accepted once. The schools will be able to download the admit cards with the changed center of examination from the school’s log-in account.

CBSE will be using OMR for the first time for the assessment of both Class X and XII in Term-1 examination. Apart from the four circles in the OMR sheet for each question, there will be a box to write the right answer i.e. a or b or c or d. Reply written on the box will be treated as final. If the box is kept empty the response to the question even when darkened the circle will not be considered.

Candidates need to darken the question number box ahead of the answer box in case they have not attempted a question.

A separate sheet will be provided or rough work at the exam hall itself.

The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and would cover 50 percent of the CBSE syllabus. Students will get 20 minutes to read the question papers for all categories in place of the earlier 15 minutes. The papers will start at 11:30 am.

CBSE has also released a sample of OMR sheet to get an idea of how the CBSE 2022 term 1 answer sheet will look like. The CBSE OMR sheet will allow a student know how to fill the OMR sheet in term 1 exam

CBSE Term 1 Exam Admit Cards: How To Download

1. Go to cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

2. Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 term 1 admit card

3. Login with the required details — user id and password

4. Download and take printout of the admit card