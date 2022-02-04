Is CBSE releasing Class 10, 12 Term 1 results today? Check results release timing, direct links here

CBSE students must keep their registration numbers as well as the roll number allotted before the exams to check their scores.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022 Latest News: The buzz around CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 results is gaining momentum as several reports have indicated that the CBSE is likely to announce the scores soon. It should be noted that as of now, no official comment has been made by the CBSE. However, CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma has been quoted saying that the update on results will be made ‘soon’. Some reports have suggested that the big news would be announced within this week. Students have been asked to stay prepared for the news. From the moment CBSE makes the announcement officially, the Term 1 scorecards will be made available on the designated official websites. These websites are – cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

How to download your CBSE Term 1 scorecards?

As told earlier, the CBSE Term 1 results will be hosted on the official sites. CBSE students must keep their registration numbers as well as the roll number allotted before the exams to check their scores. Those who are unable to check the CBSE scores on the designated websites, they can access their results on other hosts such as DigiLocker, Umang App etc.

What is CBSE’s moderation policy for scores?

It has been widely discussed how no student will ‘fail’ in Term 1 papers. But what exactly is the moderation policy of CBSE? Well, from what we know, the Term 1 scores along with the internal marks will be combined with the Term 2 results to give the final scores. There are many students who were not able to sit for the term 1 exams. These factors will also be accounted for. So, overall marks will be awarded only after Term 2 exams.

What’s latest on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams?

The CBSE Term 2 papers for class 10 and 12 will be held sometime in March and April, officials have said. The official websites of CBSE has already uploaded the sample papers for students. However, the CBSE has not released the datesheet for the term 2 papers. This week saw fake datesheet ging viral on social media. the CBSE had to issue an official clarification on the same. Students have been repeatedly advised to check the official sites for any update.