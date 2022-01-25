CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022: When is CBSE declaring scores? Result soon – what you should know

CBSE Result 2022 for Term 1 Class 10, 12 Exam: The Term-2 Board exams will be conducted in March-April.

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) is expected to release the results of the first term of exams for Class 10 and Class 12, however the board is yet to make an official statement regarding the same. Media reports suggest the results will be out in the first week of February. The results like every year will be declared on cbse.gov.in.

CBSE term-1 exams for class 10 were conducted in offline mode in respective schools between November 30 and December 11, 2021. Class 12 exams were conducted between December 1 and December 22, 2021. The final results will be formed on the basis of the scores of both the terms. The Term-2 Board exams will be conducted in March-April.

Recently students took over Twitter to demand the cancellation of the upcoming term of Class 10 and 12. The netizens claimed closing of physical classes and teaching via online mediums only due to a new wave of cases has put board examinees in a tight spot because of poor internet facility and many no being able to afford smartphones or laptops for online classes.

Meanwhile, CBSE released the sample papers along with marking schemes for Term-2 Board exams for both classes, indicating that the board will go ahead with the next term. Vaccination of the age group 15-18 years where the Board candidates mostly belong is undergoing in full swing. Students who are to appear for the examination can check the sample papers and marking scheme on the board’s official website cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE term 2 board exam will be conducted on 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus. The papers unlike objective type questions in Term 1 will comprise of both objective and subjective questions – situation-based, case-based, long answer type questions and open-ended short answer and – and will be held for a duration of two hours.