CBSE Class 10, 12 exams: Now appear for the improvement exam in the same year; here’s what it means

In a recent notification released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for Class 10 and Class 12 students appearing for the board examinations in 2021, the board said that students appearing for exams this year will also be given a chance to take improvement exams or upgrade their performance in the same academic year. It is to note that prior to this, students appearing for improvement exams had to wait for a whole year to take the exam. This has now been changed to the same year, however there is a condition. The board has restricted this to only one subject.

The changes are expected to have been made in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) set to make exams low stake. Earlier, NEP had suggested that students of Class 10 and Class 12 should be given more than one opportunity for taking board examinations so that they score well.

Thanks to the new NEP recommendations, this year CBSE students will have the benefits. This means that students belonging to the two classes will have an opportunity to upgrade their scores in one subject. Also known as the Compartment Examination, the exam will be scheduled right after students are done with the main board examinations. The board will then consider the better of two marks that a CBSE student has obtained in any particular subject and that will be used while preparing the final marksheet.

As per the CBSE circular, “This permission will be made available to the candidates appearing in 2021 examination.” Now in the case of students who are willing to take a retest for more than one subject, they will have to comply with the previous rules. This means that students will have to wait one year to write the exams and appear for those subjects along with the next batch of students. These rules are set to come in effect with the initiation of 2021 CBSE board exams in May.