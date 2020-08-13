CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exams: Optional exam to improve performance proposed to be held in September

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 compartment exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday said that the optional exams to improve performance in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams have been proposed to be held in the month of September this year.

PTI reported the CBSE Board as saying that the dates for the compartment exams for class 10, 12 will be announced later.

CBSE had announced the 12th Board Exam Results 2020 on July 13th and the unsuccessful students and those that wished to better their marks had been waiting anxiously for the dates for the compartment exams.

In the 12th exam, CBSE has recorded an overall pass percentage of 88.78 per cent this year. The highest pass percentage had been recorded in the Trivandrum region at 97.67 per cent, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai. CBSE had stated that the lowest pass percentage was recorded in Bihar’s Patna region.

Regarding the compartment exams for the year 2020, CBSE has issued a circular that can be accessed by the candidates at bit.ly/2POXtcj

Some salient points of the notice state that:

1) The online submission of the form of both Class 12 and Class 10 candidates for

the exam will be done through bit.ly/2PLNVie with effect from August 13th.

2) The details regarding the students that are eligible to apply for the exam will be auto-generated in the online system.

3) Candidates must be careful while filling the form because if any wrong entry or false information, statement or fake document is used, the application form will be rejected and the fee paid will be forfeited.

4) Only submission of the form and fee will not entitle a candidate to appear for the

Compartment Examination and those who are applying for the Examination should ensure

that they fulfill all eligibility criteria mentioned in the Annexure 1 of the notice – bit.ly/2POXtcj.

5) The candidates will be able to download their Admit Card from the website of CBSE – cbse.nic.in. More information regarding the admit card issuance will be released later on.

6) Candidates are advised to contact their concerned regional office of the Board in case any discrepancy is found in their admit card.

7) Candidates are not required to surrender the previous mark-sheet to the Board.

More details awaited.