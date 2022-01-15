  • MORE MARKET STATS

CBSE Class 10, 12 Boards 2022: Wait continues for Term 1 result; Board releases Term 2 sample question paper

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 1 result will be available on CBSE’s official website — cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
CBSE Class 10, 12 Boards 2022: The Term 1 exams were conducted in November and December last year. (Representational image)

CBSE Class 10, 12 Boards 2022: After reports that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would declare Term 1 result of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 on Saturday, it was revealed that there is a delay and the announcement will likely happen next week. However, the official date for result announcement hasn’t yet been confirmed.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 1 result will be available on CBSE’s official website — cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The Board result will also be available on digilocker.gov.in and also via SMS on the UMANG app. The Term 1 exams were conducted in November and December last year.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Sample Paper

As students anxiously await CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 1 result, the Board has released CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Sample Paper. The sample paper for Term 2 of the Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 can be accessed by students on the official website of CBSE — cbseacademic.nic.in.

As per reports, CBSE will likely conduct the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 2 examination in the months of March and April, depending on the Covid-19 third wave situation in the country.

Although the Term 1 exam was conducted on an OMR sheet in multiple choice question (MCQ) format, a report in the Indian Express states that the Term 2 exam will consist of long and short format questions and will be of two hours duration.

