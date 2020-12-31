  • MORE MARKET STATS

CBSE Board Exams LIVE: Education Minister to make schedule announcement at 6 pm

Updated: Dec 31, 2020 3:01 PM

CBSE Exams 2021: The students have been waiting for the CBSE Board to make a formal announcement for a very long time.

All eyes will be on the SOPs for the teachers and the students at the CBSE exam centres.

CBSE Exams 2021: The D-Day has arrived for all CBSE class 10 and 12 students. At around 6 pm today, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will hold a virtual press conference to announce the CBSE exam schedule for the Class 10 and 12 students. The Education Minister will finally give minute details such as when will the schools issue admit cards, what will be the basic SOPs for the teachers, what will be the Covid protocols at the CBSE exam centres. The students have been waiting for the CBSE Board to make a formal announcement for a very long time. Usually, by this time, the dates are generally released by the officials. But due to coronavirus pandemic, there has been a delay.

There are over for lakh students, who will appear for the CBSE exams next year. The CBSE Board Exams were conducted in a staggered manner this year due to the nationwide lockdown in March. Exams for some subjects were held as late as July. Despite growing concerns over the mutant strain of the coronavirus, Pokhriyal has denied that the CBSE Board exams will be conducted online. According to latest TV reports, the Education Minister has said that the students will be required to register physical presence in order to appear for the CBSE exams.

