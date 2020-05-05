CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam dates: What HRD Minister said on announcement of fresh dates

CBSE is likely to announce dates for pending Class 10, 12 Board exams soon. (File Photo/PTI)

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates: With the nationwide lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus being extended till May 17, lakhs of students are waiting anxiously for their pending board exams to be held. The Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) has to conduct exams of as many as 29 subjects which could not be conducted due to the lockdown announced on March 25.

Interacting with students live on social media, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday said that decision to conduct the remaining CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams will be taken in a couple of days.

“The dates of CBSE class 10, 12 examinations will be announced soon, and the decision will be taken in a day or two,” Pokhriyal said responding to query from a student.

The minister also announced the dates for JEE Main, NEET during the webinar. While JEE Main will be held from July 18 to July 23, NEET will be conducted on July 26. JEE Advance will be held in August.

The HRD ministry has already asked states to start the evaluation process of CBSE exams which were held before the lockdown was announced.

“With regards to conduct of Class 10 examinations… it is once again reiterated that remaining examinations… will be conducted by CBSE. It is once again clarified that adequate time of 10 days will be given to all stakeholders before starting the examinations,” stated a CBSE statement signed by Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, news agency PTI reported earlier.