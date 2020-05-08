CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exam dates announced! Check here

There are over 210 CBSE affiliated schools in 25 countries across the globe.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the remaining Class 10th and 12th board exams from 1 -15 July. Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the dates of CBSE board exams via a video message. However, there is no notification over when the results would be announced.

Exams of as many as 29 subjects were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown announced on March 25. The lockdown was later extended till May 17.

More details are awaited.