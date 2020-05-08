CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exam dates announced! Check here

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the dates of CBSE board exams via a video message.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the remaining Class 10th and 12th board exams from 1 -15 July. Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the dates of CBSE board exams via a video message. However, there is no notification over when the results would be announced.
लंबे समय से #CBSE की 10वीं और 12वीं की बची हुई परीक्षाओं की तिथि का इंतज़ार था, आज इन परीक्षाओं की तिथि 1.07.2020 से 15.07.2020 के बीच में निश्चित कर दी गई है। मैं इस परीक्षा में भाग लेने वाले सभी विद्यार्थियों को अपनी शुभकामनाएं देता हूँ।@HRDMinistry @PIB_India @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/NVexiKgVA1
— Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 8, 2020
Exams of as many as 29 subjects were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown announced on March 25. The lockdown was later extended till May 17.
More details are awaited.
