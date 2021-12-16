CBSE changes rules again; board exam OMR sheets to be directly sent for digital evaluation

The CBSE had earlier instructed the affiliated schools to check the OMR sheets on the very day of the exam with the help of internal as well as external evaluators. The same OMR sheets were then supposed to be digitally checked at a later stage.

Amidst the ongoing Term 1 board examinations, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has brought a major change in the evaluation system of the papers and has done away with the physical evaluation which was supposed to be conducted at the school centers. It is pertinent to note that from this year the CBSE had brought the OMR system for the board exams. The CBSE had earlier instructed the affiliated schools to check the OMR sheets on the very day of the exam with the help of internal as well as external evaluators. The same OMR sheets were then supposed to be digitally checked at a later stage.

However, the board has now done away with the physical evaluation and instructed the schools to not undertake physical checking of the papers from Thursday onwards, the Indian Express reported. In a new letter sent to the schools, the board has asked the Exam Superintendents to pack and seal the OMR sheets 15 minutes within the conclusion of the exam in the presence of the observer. The sealed packet of OMR sheets will then be dispatched to the regional offices of the education board, the CBSE wrote in its letter.

The slew of directions issued by the CBSE since it decided to conduct the mid-term board exams has been frequent and confusing as it has repeatedly changed its decisions in the middle of the exams. While earlier the board had allowed the teachers of the same school to evaluate the OMR sheets of the students, it later instructed to get the OMR sheets checked by an external evaluator.

Wary of various malpractices that can be at play at thousands of schools in the country, the CBSE has also warned the centre superintendent by saying that itis the sole responsibility of the superintendent to conduct the exams smoothly and fairly. It also said that strict action will be taken against the affiliated schools and concerned superintendent if any wrongdoing is committed during the conduct of the exams.