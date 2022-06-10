CBSE calls for best work from teachers, educators to address challenges in schooling

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the launch of ‘Learning from Practitioners’ programme where affiliated school teachers and educators can apply to share about their work in addressing key challenges and problems of practice in education and schooling, according to an official statement.

According to the board, it will select and provide grants to the best innovations as well as a network of mentorship which will help in documenting and scaling the programme. The board also emphasised that the programme aims to align with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

The selected applicants will be given a fixed grant of Rs 25,000 in three instalments over a period of one year. The grant can be utilised towards generating and documenting evidence and scaling the program. The amount will be disbursed into the applicant’s bank account, online.

“After the first round, the shortlisted applicants will submit another round of artefacts including feedback from the school ecosystem and the community. The applications will go through a round of vetting where the proposed selection may interact with the applicant virtually. Proposals that address the subject level, grade and learning stage, school and governance level, community, teacher training can be submitted. Preference will be given to proposals that are directly in alignment with the NEP,” the official added.

With inputs from PTI.

