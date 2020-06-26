CBSE Boards Exam 2020 Results: Here’s how CBSE will award marks for cancelled exams

The final result of CBSE board examinations will be declared by July 15

CBSE reveals the marking scheme for 10th and 12 class students! In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the remaining board exams for students in class 10 and class 12. The board will now adopt a four-point assessment scheme and on the basis of this scheme, marks will be awarded to students, PTI reported. The scheme had come after many concerned parents filed a petition in Supreme Court demanding the cancelation of pending exams scheduled between July 1 and 15. After hearing, the apex court gave a nod to CBSE to roll out a new scheme for assessment of these students.

The report said that the final result of CBSE board examinations will be declared by July 15 so that students can further apply for institutions offering higher education.

CBSE Results: How marks will be awarded for class 10 and 12 board exams?

The report highlighted a four-pronged approach for students whose exams had been cancelled by the board. Citing CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the PTI report said the students are categorized into four segments and each will have a different marking system.

Those who have given all the exams, their result will be declared based on the complete performance, like it is usually assessed.

Some students have appeared for examinations in more than three subjects. For these students, the average marks of these three best performed subjects will be given as the marks of the exams that were cancelled.

Those who have only appeared in three exams, the average of two best performed subjects will be marked for the subjects whose exams were not conducted.

Students, mainly from Delhi, who have only appeared in one or two examinations due to a communal violence outbreak in the north-east part of the city, will be assessed by taking in account their internal performance.

While the board has announced this strategy to declare the board results for class 10 and 12 students, it will also conduct proper board exams of cancelled subjects for class 12 later. This is to ensure that students who are unhappy with the results can appear for the exams. Those who decide to opt for these exams, the final result of those exams will be considered then. The timeline for these exams has not been declared yet.

Many parents argued that exams should be allowed within two weeks after the results are announced. The Supreme Court clarified that the CBSE will provide a date before a chance to opt is given to the students. However, it is also possible that the board will only decide depending on the situation. This option to improve results is not available for class 10 students.