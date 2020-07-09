  • MORE MARKET STATS

CBSE Board Results 2020: Class 12 and Class 10 board result dates announced!

By: |
Updated: Jul 09, 2020 4:27 PM

CBSE Board Results 2020: The results will be available to be viewed on given date and time on the official website of the CBSE.

The results of students of Class 10th and 12th will be available by 4 pm.

CBSE Board Results 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced that results for Class 12 and 10 Class will be declared on July 11 and July 13, respectively. The results of students of Class 10th and 12th will be available by 4 pm. Th results will be available to be viewed on given date and time on the official website of the CBSE.

 

Where to check results 

cbseresults.nic.in
results.nic.in
cbse.nic.in

(Story to be updated)

