CBSE releases important information for Class 9th, 11th students at cbse.nic.in | Check details

CBSE board registration.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a move to streamline all examination related processes and provide sufficient time for all activities in schools has decided to advance the board exam registration of all regular students of class IX and XI. The process of registration has already been activated by the board from August 8, 2019 and the same shall continue till September 2019. The board has included many new pieces of information without which schools will not be able to fill the registration forms correctly. Principals of CBSE affiliated schools will be required to read the board circular personally first and understand it.

Other important details that are important to note are –

– New school codes have been intimated to all the schools by the concerned Regional Offices for the Board examinations for Class X and XII in the year 2020. Schools will be advised to only use the new school codes in all correspondences.

– Only the students whose names will be submitted through the online process of Registration will be able to appear for the class 10th, 12th board examination that will be conducted in February/March/April 2021.

– All CBSE affiliated schools are required to register themselves before proceeding for online submission. Schools must use the ‘Affiliation Number’ as user ID, already available with them, as per the official notice released by the board.

CBSE: Registration Fee for Class 9th and 11th

Without late fee –

Schedule for On-line registration of Students: August 8, 2019 to October 15, 2019

Schools in India – Rs 300/- per student

Schools Abroad – Rs 500/- per student (Class 9th) | Rs 600/- per student (Class 11th)

With Late fee –

Schedule for On-line registration of Students: October 16, 2019 to October 21, 2019

Schools in India – Rs 300/- + Rs 2000/-* = Rs 2300/-

Schools Abroad – Rs 500/- + Rs 2000/-* = Rs 2500/- (Class 9th) | Rs 600/- + Rs 2000/-* = Rs 2600/- (Class 11th)

Note: The registration fees will be accepted only through digital payments modes. These modes in India includes – Debit Card / Credit Card / NEFT/ RTGS. Outside India the payment modes includes – Debit Card / Credit Card / SWIFT. For more information schools, students and teachers can visit the official website at cbse.nic.in to check the notice that has been released by the board.