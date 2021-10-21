CBSE Board Exams Term-1 exams: Datesheet out for Class 10, 12 minor subjects today — check details

According to the CBSE Board Exams datesheet released by the board, the term-1 minor subject examinations for class 10 will begin on November 17 and will end on December 7

CBSE Board Exams 2022 Datesheet: The CBSE, Central Board of Secondary Education, released the datesheet for minor subjects for the term-1 examinations on Thursday. Candidates can now checkout the complete datesheet on the CBSE’s official website — cbse.gov.in.

According to the CBSE Board Exams datesheet released by the board, the term-1 minor subject examinations for class 10 will begin on November 17 and will end on December 7. Minor subject exams for class 12 will be conducted from November 16 to December 30, reveals the latest notification from the board.

As for class 10, the painting exam will be conducted on November 17. Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa and Thai exams will be conducted later on November 18.

On November 20, the Indian languages exams– Urdu course-A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujrati, Manipuri and Urdu course-B will be held from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

The foreign languages exams for German, French, Russian, Persian, and Nepali along with Carnatic music (vocal) will be held on December 7.

The exams for entrepreneurship, beauty and wellness will be conducted on November 16 for class 12th. Financial markets and management, typography and computer application, medical diagnostics and textile design exams are scheduled for November 17.

The exams for yoga, AI (artificial intelligence) will be held on November 22. National Cadet Corps (NCC), information technology and shorthand (English) exams will be held on November 26. Candidates can visit the official website for more details.