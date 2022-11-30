CBSE Board Exams 2023: LOC correction window to open today – Details here

CBSE Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education will open the CBSE Board Exams 2023 List Of Candidates correction window on Wednesday, November 30. The schools will be able to make corrections in the application forms of the students of Classes 10 and 12 at the CBSE website — cbse.gov.in. The official notice in this regard was released on November 29.

According to the notice, CBSE Board Exams 2023 LOC data correction window will remain open from November 30 till December 6. The direct link to the application window will be provided in this article, once activated.

Also Read| DU PG Admission 2022: First merit list to be released today at du.ac.in – check details



It should be noted that the corrections in the application forms of class 10 can be made only if the student applied for subjects of Mathematics, Hindi, Urdu, English and Sanskrit. No corrections are allowed in the applications of Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic.

Additionally, the Board will not entertain any requests to switch subjects or to supply question papers for a subject other than the one that was submitted in LOC. Also, schools are only permitted to make name modifications; entire name changes for either class are not permitted.

Also Read| DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Online admissions against 5th cut-off list begin today; direct links and more details here

Schools should be aware that no requests for name changes or other data changes will be entertained because the data will then be used to issue admit cards and other documents. Schools have been advised to take a print out of the corrections for their records.