CBSE Board Exams 2023: Datesheet for class 10th, 12th students OUT; check here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datesheet for class 10th and 12th board examination 2023. Board exams for both class 10th and 12th students will begin from February 15, 2023 while it will conclude on March 21, 2023 for class 10th and April 5, 2023 for class 12th. The exam will start at 10:30 am. Students can check the full datesheet given below. The datesheet can also be viewed at CBSE’s official website.

According to an official release, the datesheet has been prepared keeping in mind competitive examinations such as JEE Main to avoid any timetable clash. Nearly 40,000 subjects’ combinations were checked to ensure that no two subjects’ examination fall on the same date.

The board said it has given sufficient gap between two subjects to provide extra time for preparation. The datesheet has been issued nearly two months in advance to help students prepare better.

