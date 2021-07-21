CBSE Board Exams 2021: CBSE to conduct Class 10 & 12 exams for private category between Aug 16 and Sept 15

In 2021, the results of regular students would be calculated on the basis of the policy approved by the apex court. (Representational image)

CBSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it would be conducting exams for the private candidates. The decision has come based on the policy that the Supreme Court has framed, and accordingly, these exams would be held between August 16 and September 15. In a statement given to news agency ANI, CBSE said that it, along with the University Grants Commission (UGC), was looking at the interest of all the students, and the latter would be synchronising the schedule for admissions to universities on the basis of the results of these students, on the lines of what had been done last year as well.

In a detailed statement, the CBSE said that private candidates were those who used to be regular students with the CBSE, ie those who studied in schools affiliated with the board and appeared for their Class 10 or 12 exams for the first time, but had failed to qualify in their first or second attempt or wanted to sit for the improvement of their results or for an additional subject. Apart from this, there were some private candidates from Delhi who are allowed to sit for the CBSE Board exams.

In 2021, while the results of regular students would be calculated on the basis of the policy approved by the apex court, such records that are needed for this calculation for private students are available neither with the school nor with CBSE, which is why their result cannot be prepared in the same manner.

The board added that upon the conducting of their exams, the results for private students would be declared in minimum time possible so that there is no delay due to this in their admission process. The decision has come even as some private students protested outside the headquarters of the CBSE for alleged discrepancy in the policy for them and regular students.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has also extended the deadline for the preparation of Class 12 results by schools to July 25 from July 22. According to a report by news agency PTI, examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that teachers involved in the process of preparing the results are getting panicky as the deadline nears and are therefore committing errors, later asking the CBSE to rectify these mistakes. He added that the board was aware of the constraints of the teachers and schools during this time, and therefore decided to extend the deadline. He also said that in the case of any school being left to complete the moderation of marks, the result of such school would be declared separately.