CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: Class 10, 12 board exams to be held in two terms; check details

Updated: July 05, 2021 8:35 PM

The Board also said that the syllabus for the 22-21 academic session will be divided into two terms with 50 per cent syllabus in each term.

CBSE class 10 class `12 board examsAccording to the Board, the first term exams will be held in November-December

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that class 10 and class 12 board exams for the academic session 2021-22 will be held in two terms. According to the Board, the first term exams will be held in November-December and the second term examination has been scheduled in March-April. The Board also said that the syllabus for the 22-21 academic session will be divided into two terms with 50 per cent syllabus in each term.

“Syllabus for Board examination 2021-22 will be rationalized similar to that of last academic session to be notified in July 2021,” the Board was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

CBSE said that majority of the Government schools as well as the private independent schools had urged for the rationalization of the syllabus. These schools said that rationalization of the syllabus is important as they don’t have enough time for organising online classes.

The CBSE said that the academic session has been divided into two terms to increase the probability of having a Board conducted class 10 and class 12 exams at the end of the academic session.

It also said that schools will be notified about the rationalized syllabus for the Board exams 2021-22 in July 2021.

The Board emphasized that efforts are being made to make internal assessment, practical and project work more credible and valid.

The Board will also release guidelines for internal assessment for all subjects for the session 2021-22. According to the Board, it will also provide additional resources to make internal assessments more reliable.

