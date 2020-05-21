When will CBSE Class 12, Class 10 Board exam results come? HRD minister makes new announcement

Masks and sanitisers would be a must for the students appearing for pending exams.

CBSE results 2020 Date: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, there is a lot of confusion around the timelines regarding the conducting of remaining exams as well as the results for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 students. Attempting to clarify the situation for wary students, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank told national broadcaster Doordarshan on Wednesday that the results will likely be announced at the end of July.

The minister also announced that the remaining exams of Class 10 and Class 12 students will be conducted in their respective schools. According to a report in IE, the minister said that the move is so that the students do not have to travel more than is required and emphasised that the schools would have to conduct these exams amid strict social distancing norms. Moreover, masks and sanitisers would be a must for the students, according to an earlier announcement made by the minister.

The pending exams will be conducted between July 1 and 15, he further announced, saying that the Board is trying to release the results as soon as possible, and the efforts are being made to announce the results by the end of July itself, leaving a very short span of time between the conducting of exams and the announcement of results, as compared to the usual time taken by the CBSE.

How will results be announced so quickly?

According to the IE report, the Union Ministry of HRD exempted the teachers involved in the evaluation process from their academic and administrative work during the tenure of correction. Moreover, the ministry also decided that the evaluation would be conducted at the homes of the teachers and for this purpose, the ministry has designated 3,000 evaluation centres. These centres will undertake the distribution of the answer sheets to the homes of the teachers and will then ensure that the sheets are collected.