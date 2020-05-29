CBSE student? Beware of fake calls promising increase in exam marks

CBSE has advised students and parents to remain alert of such phone calls. (File Photo/PTI)

CBSE fake calls alert! After reports of students receiving calls promising increase in exam marks in lieu of money, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an alert. The board, in a statement, said that it has come to its notice that people impersonating as CBSE officials are calling students making false claims.

“It has come to the notice of CBSE that some unscrupulous persons impersonating themselves as officers/ officials of CBSE are contacting general public claiming to have access to student marks data and asking for money in lieu of increasing marks,” the CBSE said.

It advised students and parents to remain alert and also inform the local police immediately for action in case they receive such phone calls.

“All the students/parents/schools are advised to remain alert and vigilant and prevent themselves from being cheated and share details with local police authorities for stringent action under the law. The members of public are also advised to sensitise other public around them,” the CBSE said in the advisory.

CBSE had recently announced dates of the pending Class 10th, 12th board exams. The pending board examinations will be held from July 1 to 15, as per the datesheet released by the CBSE.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced earlier this week that students who have shifted to a different city or state due to the lockdown can take the exam at their present location.

“Class 10 and 12 students who have to appear in pending board exams but have moved to different state or district during the lockdown when schools were closed, will be able to appear for exams at their present place only. They will not be required to travel back. The CBSE will issue a notification in this regard and modalities for registration of such requests,” Nishank had said.