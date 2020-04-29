CBSE Board exams after COVID-19 lockdown? Here’s what Centre, states suggest

While CBSE has proposed to hold examinations, some state governments suggested that students giving board exams for Class 10 and 12 should be promoted on the basis of internal assessment.

CBSE Board exam 2020: Among many things, CBSE board exams too witnessed delay due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus in the country. As the Indian government announced lockdown and physical movement got restricted, the exams could not be conducted. However, in a recent meeting with officials, it has come to light that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to conduct the remaining board exams after the lockdown ends, the Indian Express reported today. The exams are said to be held around 10 days after the imposed lockdown will be lifted, which is May 3. State Ministers were informed regarding the same in a meeting held with the HRD minister, the report said.

The HRD minister also asked the state governments to begin with the evaluation of answer scripts for the exams that have already taken place and help the CBSE to do the same. The board, according to the report, is said to deliver answer sheets to the examiners’ home, for which it needs the cooperation of the state governments. The evaluation of the answer scripts was put on hold on March 18. To check almost 1 crore answer sheets, one-and-a-half months are required, the report said.

While CBSE has proposed to hold examinations, some state governments suggested that students giving board exams for Class 10 and 12 should be promoted on the basis of internal assessment. Manish Sisodia, Education Minister for Delhi, has made some recommendations that include since all the schools in Delhi are affiliated to CBSE, they should consider promoting the students based on their internal assessment. The report, citing the minister said that since social distancing is the need of the hour, conducting the remaining examinations will not be feasible even in May and June. And if the exams will be postponed to July, that will delay the next examination cycle, said Sisodia. Adding to this, he said that the government is not sure when the exams can be conducted again and therefore, internal assessment helps to save everyone’s time.

Resonating similar views, Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla told IE that the suggestion has been made by the state government to at least promote Class 10 students on the basis of their performance in pre-board exams. Assam, on the other hand, has requested the HRD minister to not deploy the government school teachers on the census duty after the lockdown, given the loss in teaching time, the report said. Moreover, for this, permission will have to be taken from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Apart from the examinations, the states highlighted that the decision to reopen schools should be left to the state governments. The report further citing the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the government will be giving mid-day meal (MDM) or its equivalent Food Security Allowance as a one time measure during the summer holidays which is likely to cost the government Rs 950 crore.