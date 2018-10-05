CBSE Board exam date 2019: Class 10, 12 dates sheets likely to be announced earlier

The board will conclude the registration procedure for class 9 and 11 by the end of this month. (IE)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has sent a circular to all affiliated schools, sharing date sheet or schedule of month wise activities that are to be conducted by schools for next year’s class 10 and 12 exams. The activities shared by the board have been preponed and have been pulled up by a minimum of 15 days. This seems to suggest that CBSE may soon come out with date sheet for class 10 and 12 exams of next year on its official website cbse.nic.in

Board has already started registration procedure for class IX and XI students. Exam forms for Class 10 and 12 exams will be filled after that. It had earlier issued the notice, saying that class 10 and 12 exams will be conducted in the second week of February next year. According to the notice issued by CBSE, the board may start class 10 and 12 exams from February 19.

The board will conclude the registration procedure for class 9 and 11 by the end of this month. It will then simultaneously begin the filling of exam forms for class 10 and 12. The process may end in November or early part of December. CBSE will release date sheets soon after exam forms are completed.

It is to be noted that while date sheets for class 10 and 12 exams are released in January, this year it may be released in the month of December. Some reports suggest that CBSE may release the date sheet for vocational subjects in December, while it may come out with date sheet for core subjects in January, which is not confirmed yet.

The board may try to complete class 10 and 12 exams by April first week and announce results in mid of May.