CBSE Board Exam 2023: What are competency based questions, how will it help students? Check details

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Competency Based Questions: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to conduct the board exams for Class 10th, 12th from February 2023. However, the board has not yet released the CBSE Class 10th, 12th date sheet 2023.

For the 2023 board exam, new changes in the exam pattern have been introduced by the Ministry of Education. According to the new exam pattern, there will be 40 percent competency based questions will be asked in the class 10th whereas CBSE class 12 will have 30 percent competency-based questions in the board exam 2023. The changes have been introduced by the Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi in response to the written question in the Lok Sabha with the recommendations mentioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Let’s understand what competency based questions are? How will it change the exam pattern and how will it help the students?

What are competency based questions?

The competency based questions will consist of multiple formats including objective type, constructing response type, assertion, reasoning and the questions will be based on case studies. These questions will assess the candidate’s high order thinking skills.

According to Surabhi Joshi, Vice Principal of Manav Rachna International School, Charmwood, the new exam pattern will enhance the student’s logical, qualitative learning. It will help to learn and understand the content/skill/concept. In this pattern, learning is conceptualized and application based rather than content based.

Competency-based tests evaluate a student’s knowledge of the subject they have acquired as well as their ability to apply it to a related situation. As opposed to rote learning, it aids in evaluating actual knowledge and potential, says Joshi, reported IE.

The National Education Policy 2020 placed a strong emphasis on innovative teaching and learning techniques. CBSE introduced competency-based exams to help prepare today’s students to lead tomorrow. The goal is to encourage students to think creatively, critically, and analytically.

What is the difference between competency based questions and HOTS?

The concept of competency based assessment is not new as High Order Thinking Skills were introduced in 2016 to test the competency level in the students.

According to the experts, the competency based questions and HOTS are analogous assessment concepts introduced by the CBSE as both tests assess the student’s higher order thinking skills and real and in depth knowledge.

According to Pooja Bose, Principal of Pacific World School, HOTS are straightforward questions that require lucid and succinct answers whereas competency based questions can be asked in the multiple formats including MCQs, objectives, case studies and long answer type questions which will test students’ actual discernment and capabilities to answer questions that are not theoretical and passage-based. To answer these questions requires common sense, genuine understanding and the reasoning ability, reported IE.