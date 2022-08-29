CBSE Board Exam 2023: Important notice released for class 10th, 12th; Details here

CBSE Notice for Board Exam 2023: The Central Board Secondary School Education has recently released an important notice for the upcoming CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2023, which will start in February. The board has intimated the schools about the registration of students and the deadline prescribed for the same.

In the notice, the board has intimated that the last date for registration for Classes 10th and 12th is 30 August However, the deadline for submitting a list of candidates is August 31. Further, the board has directed schools that no extension or relaxation in submitting registrations for the CBSE Board Exam 2023 Student Registration. The schools would have to complete the necessary formalities by the deadline.

The notice also states that all CBSE-affiliated schools can submit their LOC for Class 10th and 12th students. The registrations for Class 9th and 11th will be done online at cbse.gov.in. According to the notice, the last date for submission of data of eligible students through LOC is 30th August. The window for the same was open on 16 June.

For 2023, the board will conduct Class 10th and 12th exams on February 15. Unlike this year, there will be only one exam at the end of the academic session.

In 2022, the board conducted the class 10th and 12th board exams in two phases due to COVID-19. Now, the board has decided to go back to the conventional practice of conducting board exams once a year.

CBSE Board 2023 Exams: Marking Scheme

As the board moves back to the once-a-year exam pattern, the marking scheme will also change accordingly. The board will follow the pre-pandemic marking scheme for the upcoming exams. It should be noted that the board has already cut 30% syllabus for Class 9th to 12th for this session. Students have been advised to check the official website -cbseacademic.nic.in for more information on the new curriculum. Apart from the syllabus, the students can also check sample question papers, marking schemes and question banks on the official website.