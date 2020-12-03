CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10, 12 examinations to be held in written mode; Central board to introduce new question pattern

CBSE Board Exam 2021: The CBSE has said that if students don't get the opportunity to do practicals in classes before the examinations, alternatives to practical exams will need to be explored.

CBSE Class 10, 12 examinations will be held in a written mode, said the Central Board of Secondary Education in a statement. The CBSE has released a statement clearing doubts regarding the mode of board examinations and said it will be in the written mode. However, the central board didn’t reveal the schedule for the exam but mentioned that Covid-19 protocols will be followed, according to an Indian Express report.

“The exams – as and when they are being conducted – will be in the written mode and not in an online mode. The board exams will be conducted following all Covid protocols,” the CBSE said in a statement.

Regarding the CBSE Class 10, 12 examination schedule, the Central board said that the final decision is yet to be taken regarding the dates. The central board said that consultations are being held with stakeholders, as per the IE report.

The CBSE has said that if students don’t get the opportunity to do practicals in classes before the examinations, alternatives to practical exams will need to be explored, the IE report.

The CBSE will introduce application-based questions in class 12 board exams from 2021. “There will be more case-study based questions wherein a paragraph will be given to students and they will have to answer questions after reading the paragraph. This will assess students on their reading, understanding, interpretation, and answer writing abilities and move away from rot learning,” Director, Academics at CBSE Joseph Emmanuel was quoted as saying by IE. He said that these questions earlier used to carry one mark, but now these can also be short or long questions. Samples papers on this new format have been released by the CBSE.

Emmanuel has said that the change in questions is on the lines of the Nationa Education Policy. Skill-oriented education will be preferred over marks-oriented or exam-oriented studies, he said.