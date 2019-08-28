CBSE Board Exam 2020: Major developments for Class 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th | Check details

CBSE Board Exam 2020 alert!

CBSE board exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the last 2 months has made some major developments that are set to take effect during board exams 2020 and 2021. Among all the developments that have taken places, the biggest one was the increase in the board examination registration fee. Mentioned below are all the details that students need to know.

CBSE registration fees hiked:

The board has hiked the examination fees for class 10th and 12th by 200 percent and 40 percent respectively. The registration fees is now same for both classes at Rs 1500. In addition to this, the board has also announced the increase in migration fees. While the migration fees was earlier Rs 150 and now it is Rs 350. Along with the extra money that students will have to shell out for registration and migration, any student who could not pass their exam will now have to spend Rs 5000 for readmission. Earlier this week, the Arvind Kejriwal government had announced relief for Class 10th, 12th students in government schools in the state. The Delhi govt will pay the registration fees of students in Class X and Class XII government schools. Read More here.

No subject change for Class 10, 12:

The board has asked its affiliated schools not to entertain any request for subject change in classes 10 and 12. A framed Standard Operating Procedures has been put in place by the board to deal with the requests for subject change in the board appearing classes. A senior board official while talking about the same said, “Several students want to change subjects when they move to class 10 and 12 on various grounds. As per revised norms, any request for change of subjects will be accepted provided such a request has been made before July 15 of the academic session. In order to streamline the process, the board has framed SOPs for the purpose.” Read More here.

Less descriptive questions, more internal choices:

The CBSE is also likely to reduce the number of descriptive questions for both class 10th and 12th. Along with this, they will also give more internal choices in board examination 2020 which will increase the changes of students to score higher. Read More here.

CBSE registration for class 9, 11:

The board had activated the registration process for all regular students of Class 9th and 10th. While the process began on August 8, it will end in the month of September. Many new pieces of information of have included by the board without which schools will not be able to fill the registration forms correctly. Read More here.