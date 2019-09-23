CBSE board exam 2020: Class 10th, 12th sample papers and marking scheme released

Usually, the CBSE releases the sample papers in October.

With CBSE examinations just six months away, students now have access to the sample question papers for class 10 and class 12 board exams. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample questions papers on its official website – cbseacademic.nic.in. Students who are appearing for CBSE 2020 will get ample time to get familiar with the structure of question papers which they are likely to see in the board exams.

Earlier in August, the education body had released the tentative CBSE Date Sheet 2020 of both Class 10 and Class 12 which are scheduled to commence in February 2020. The Practical examinations are slated for December 2019. It is expected that the education body would release the final CBSE 10th and 12th board exam 2020 date sheet by November 2019.

Usually, the CBSE releases the sample papers in October. However, this year the sample papers have been released in September instead. The move will greatly benefit students as they will get another month to practice the sample papers ahead of their exams.

Students need to visit the CBSE official website – cbse.nic.in – in order to download the sample question papers for all subjects for CBSE 2020 board exams.

CBSE sample papers for Class 10 and Class 12: How to download

– Head to the CBSE official website – cbse.nic.in

– On the homepage, select ‘Notification: SQP for Class X and XII (2019-20)’

– You will see a PDF on the screen

– Select the relevant links for class 10 and 12

– Then, select the particular subjects

– Download the CBSE sample question papers once it appears or take a print out for reference

These sample questions papers will aid students in understanding the type and format of questions which are likely to appear in board exam next year and also get the basic idea on the changes made in the exam pattern. Moreover, the marking schemes for all the subjects has been released by the board as well.