CBSE board exam 2020 alert! Major changes for Class 10th, 12th students – check details

CBSE board exam 2020 alert!

Good news for CBSE class 10th, 12th students! The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to make the Board examination 2020 easier for the students. The national level exam board that has the highest number of exam takers every year has decided to make major changes in the examination pattern of the upcoming Board examination. CBSE is likely reduce the number of descriptive questions for both class 10th and 12th. Students can take a note of the below mentioned points to understand the changes better.

– CBSE Bboard exam 2020 will have a less number of descriptive questions for class 10th. This change applies to all the class X subjects including – Hidi, English, Maths, Science, Social Science, Home Science and Sanskrit. This has been done to give students a little more time to think and write more creative answers.

– Similar changes have been made for class 12th subjects including Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, Psychology, Sociology and Political Science. Now class XII students will also have a reduced number of descriptive questions in Board Exam 2020.

– There will be more internal choices in CBSE Bboard exam 2020 in order to make the assessment student-friendly. Students will have objective type questions to ake their work easier and less stressful.

– CBSE 2020 exam pattern change is sure to brinf cheer among the students as all the subjects will have 20 marks as practicals/internal assessments. This action is being taken to promote understanding of a subject among students so they do not resort to cramming.