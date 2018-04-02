CBSE board exam 2018: Introduction of new ‘leak-proof’ system causes delays at some Delhi centres

CBSE board exam 2018: The new leak-proof system that was put to practice today resulted in the paper being delayed at several centres. (Photo: IE)

CBSE board exam 2018: The knee-jerk introduction of a new ‘leak-proof’ system put in place by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) following leaks in class 10 Mathematics and class 12 Economics papers resulted in chaos on the very first day of its introduction. On April 2, the board was to hold examinations for the first time after the exam paper leak reports. However, the new leak-proof system that was put to practice today resulted in the paper being delayed at several centres.

According to a report by PTI, the examinations started late at some centres in Delhi NCR as many schools expressed inability to follow the new system of printing encrypted question papers that were e-mailed to them. Today, class 12 students had their Hindi exam, while class 10 students had their Sanskrit, Urdu and French exam. These schools then reached out to the board over their inability to follow the new system and had to revert to the old system of having copies of the paper delivered to them by the bank.

While the students missed out on some crucial exam time, the board officials assured them that they will be given some extra time to ensure that the delay doesn’t cause them any loss. Discussing the delay, a principal of an East Delhi school, said, “We received (encrypted) question papers at 10 AM from the bank as CBSE officials gave it late. Papers were distributed at 10.45 AM instead of 10.15 AM.” Another school in West Delhi said that since they received the papers at 10.30 am from the bank, they started the exam late.

“We have contacted all regional offices to take account of the situation. In any case, it is a standard procedure that if the exam starts late, students will be given that amount of time to finish it to ensure there is no loss,” a senior CBSE official said.

What is this new system?

The move to place a new leak-proof system for conducting board examination was taken following the Economics and Mathematics question papers leak in the month of March. While introducing the news system, CBSE said that the examination centres would receive an encrypted copy of the question papers on e-mail that they would need to download and print themselves. Under this new system, the school were to receive an e-mail link of the question papers, log in using passwords sent for the purpose, and then print over 2,000 sheets of paper until 10:15 AM — 15 minutes before the exam — under surveillance.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on March 28 while talking about the new system said, “CBSE had a very solid system in place. But if someone is leaking it or there is some loophole in it, taking that into consideration, a new system will be put in place from Monday which will ensure there is no such leakage.”