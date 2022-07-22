CBSE Board Class 10th Term 2 Result 2022 Latest Update: CBSE expected to announce Class 10th results today; Here’s how you can check

CBSE Board Class 10th Term 2 Result 2022 Release Update: The CBSE declared Class 12th results on Friday morning without giving any prior indication of the date or time. It was unexpected and sudden. According to the latest media reports, it looks like the board may also announce Class 10th results today itself. Once out, students can check their results at CBSE’s official website cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check their results through DigiLocker and UMANG app or SMS.

This year, around 35 lakh students appeared for the board exams in both class 10th and 12th that were held from April 26, 2022, to June 15, 2022. Of these, while 21 lakh students appeared for Class 10th exams, around 14 lakh appeared from class 12th,

Here’s how class 10th students can check their results through SMS:

* Students can first open the ‘Message’ app on their phones.

* After this, they are required to type bse10/cbse12 < space > roll number in their message.

* Now, they are required to send the typed message to 7738299899.

* Soon, results will come out on the screen.

Similarly, check how to check the results once declared through Digilocker app

* Students can first log on to the Digilocker app or the website

* Once logged in, they may check the link ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’

* After this is done, they can select the link ‘CBSE Class 10 result 2022’

* Now, students are required to login in order to download the CBSE Class 10th results

* Results will now be displayed on the screen

* Students can now download the result.

* They may take out a printout for future puposes.

Importantly, students must not panic if the official website slows down or crashes. They may also check their results through the Umang app or any other website. However, they must verify their results in this case.

Meanwhile, a total of 92.71 per cent of students passed class 12th exams.