CBSE 10th Result 2021 Latest Update: Here’s everything from where to check scores and evaluation pattern

CBSE Class 10 resuits likely by this week

CBSE Board 10th Class Result 2021 Releasing Date and Time: The Central board of secondary examination following the footsteps of the state boards will release the Class 10 and class 12 results soon. The resulted will be published at the official results portal and on various digital portals. This year, the Board exams were dropped due to a surge in Covid-19 cases during the Covid-19 second wave.

Since the deadline for result declaration, set as per a Supreme Court order, is July 31, it is highly anticipated that the board will release the class 10th result this week. The result whenever releases can be checked on the official site of CBSE Results on cbseresults.nic.in.

Keeping in mind the student’s safety, CBSE came up with an alternative marking scheme but no instructions on the new marking policy sans final exams has reached the assessing schools. CBSE has also decided to take the reference of previous Board Examination performance (the State Board or any other Board) for calculating result. Soon the policy is prepared, such schools will be instructed to act as per policy. Till then they should wait,” the CBSE has earlier informed such schools.

On May 1, the CBSE said that the results will be tabulated based on their performance in unit tests, half-yearly examinations, and pre-board examination conducted by schools. The board has said that this year no merit certificates will be issued and it won’t release the top 0.1% list of merit candidates.

Further, if candidates are not satisfied with their results, CBSE will give the option for online registration for taking the exams physically. The exams will be held only in main subjects as and when conditions are conducive for holding the exams. However, marks obtained by a candidate in the exam will be treated as final score for those who opt to take this exam and the earlier evaluation will no longer stand valid, the board has cleared.