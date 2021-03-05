CBSE Board Class 10,12 datesheet revised; check new exam dates

or Class 10, the board has shifted the Mathematics exam from May 21 to June 2 in the revised date sheet.

CBSE Board exam 2021 dates for Class 10, Class 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the date sheet of board exams to be conducted for Class 10 and Class 12 students. Now the exams will be conducted from 4 May to 14 June till year. According to the revised dates for Class 12 exams, the date for Physics, Applied Physics examination has been changed from May 13 to June 8. Similarly, the Geography paper will now be conducted on June 3. This paper was earlier scheduled for June 2. Now, class 12 students will not have any exams on May 13, 14.

For Class 10, the board has shifted the Mathematics exam from May 21 to June 2 in the revised date sheet. There are other subjects as well whose dates have been shifted in the updated datesheet. Language exams like Sanskrit, French, Arabic, Malayalam, German, Russian, Punjabi and Urdu have also been rescheduled. Class 10 board exams will end on June 7. For the complete and latest datesheet for Class 10 and Class 12, students can visit the official website- www.cbse.gov.in.

It is to note that CBSE has cut down the syllabus for both classes 10 and 12 by 30 per cent on the back of COVID-19 outbreak. The exams will also have 33 per cent internal choice questions. Schools have been directed to start practical exams from March 1. The exams will be conducted with complete pandemic protocols where wearing a face mask as well as carrying hand sanitisers is mandatory. Social distancing will also be maintained.

To be sure, all examinations for class 10 students will be taken in a single shift which will start from 10:30 AM. Duration and timings of the exams have been mentioned alongside the subjects in the date sheet. Meanwhile, the results for board examination will be declared by July 15.