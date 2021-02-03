CBSE Board Class 10, 12 exam date sheet 2021: Check full schedule, time, details

In order to help students have a better understanding of this format, the CBSE has also taken out sample papers.

CBSE Board exam 2021 dates for Class 10, Class 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rolled out the datesheet for board examinations to be held for Class 10 and Class 12 students. According to the Board, the exams will be held between May 4 and June 10. The dates have been announced by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank via a video message where he also wished students for their upcoming exams. All candidates can visit the board website- cbse.nic.in to check complete details regarding datesheet.

According to a tweet by the Education Minister, there are more than 34 lakh students who have registered for CBSE board exams this year. He said that all preparations will be made for crowd management as well as COVID-19 guidelines during the board exams. “Please be assured that we have done our best to ensure that these exams go smoothly for you. Wish you good luck!,” Pokhriyal tweeted.

It is to note that the NEP introduced last year suggested that stakes for the board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students should be low given the Coronavirus outbreak. In order to comply with this, CBSE had included MCQs or application-based questions in exams held last year. This year as well, the board will include such questions or are also likely to increase these kinds of questions. According to an official notice by the Ministry of Education, the number of competency-based questions in the exams will be increased by 10 per cent every year for Class 10 and Class 12 students in a phased manner.

A report by The Indian Express citing Joseph Emmanuel, director, academics at CBSE said that the application based questions for Class 12 students to be introduced this year will be around case studies. These case study-based questions will include a paragraph and questions will be asked based on these paragraphs. Emmanuel said that this will allow students to answer on the basis of “their reading, understanding, interpretation, and answer writing abilities.” This will further take students away from rot learning that has been prevalent over the years. The report said that these questions were earlier limited to one-markers but now the implementation of this can be translated into short or long questions as well.

In order to help students have a better understanding of this format, the CBSE has also taken out sample papers. As per Emmanuel, these steps will allow the education system and exams to take a step closer towards the vision of NEP. He added that the real change will take place once the teaching is based completely on skill-oriented education rather than being focused on marks oriented or exam-oriented studies.

As far as examinations are concerned, the Controller of Examinations said that the board has also tried to reduce the number of days that have been dedicated to conduct examinations. This will also allow schools that function as exam centres to have less days for exams and use the remaining days for their own activities. Last year, the examinations were conducted over 45 days. However, this year the board has decided to conduct 75 papers for Class 10 and 111 papers for Class 12 students over 39 days. The exams have also been planned in a manner that not too many students will be present on any given day. Keeping in mind the stringent COVID-19 guidelines, exams will be conducted in two shifts. Also, students have been given “sufficient” time between exams of two main subjects so that they can easily prepare, the board claimed.

To be sure, CBSE has cut down the syllabus for both classes 10 and 12 by 30 per cent on the back of COVID-19 outbreak. The exams will also have 33 per cent internal choice questions. Schools have been directed to start practical exams from March 1. The exams will be conducted with complete pandemic protocols where wearing a face mask as well as carrying hand sanitisers is mandatory. Social distancing will also be maintained.