CBSE Board 10th Result 2023: CBSE Class 10 results will be out soon! Here’s where and how to check

CBSE Board Result 2023, CBSE 10th Result Soon:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the results for class 10th boards soon. The national level board of education in the country is expected to announce both class 10 and 12 results on the same day. In 2023, a total of 38,83,710 students registered for the class 10 and 12 board examinations. Of them, 21,86,940 are class 10, and 16,96,770 are class 12 students.



Once out, students can check their results on the official websites of the board by entering their name and roll number. In addition to websites, students will also get their results on apps – UMANG and DigiLocker.

The CBSE class 10 exams were held between February and March. The papers were conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

CBSE Class 10 (Result 2023): Where to check?

Here are the official websites, and apps which students can download to check their results. The official websites are:



1. results.cbse.nic.in



2. cbseresults.nic.in



3. digilocker.gov.in



Students can also download the following apps to check their scores:

1. DigiLocker

2. UMANG apps.

Students may also receive details on SMS and IVRS.



CBSE 10th (Results 2023): How to check?



Go to results.cbse.nic.in.



Now go to the Secondary final exam result.



Enter your credentials and log in.



Results will appear on the screen.

Also Read CBSE cautions students against rumours about question paper leaks

About CBSE



In India, the Central Board of Secondary Education is a national-level board of education for private and public schools, controlled and managed by the Government of India (GOI). By a resolution of the government, it was established in 1929.

In the country, there are more than 27,000 schools affiliated with the CBSE. Additionally, 240 schools in 28 foreign countries are also affiliated with the board. All schools linked with the board follow the NCERT curriculum especially from classes 9 to 12.

We wish all the students BEST OF LUCK!