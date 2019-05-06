CBSE Class 10 results DECLARED: Check results at cbse.nic.in | Latest Updates

Updated: May 6, 2019 2:40:46 PM

CBSE Board 10th Result 2019 Live updates: CBSE class 10th Result 2019 has been declared today at cbse.nic.in. Check full details here.

CBSE Class 10 results declared

CBSE Board 10th Class Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for the Class 10 board examinations. Students can check their results on the board’s official websites – results.nic.incbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

 The results are also available on bing.com and google.com.
The Class 10 board examinations were held between February 2 and March 29 this year. Over 18 lakh students had appeared for CBSE Class 10th Board exam in 2019. In 2018,  the number of students who took the Class 10th Board exam was about 16 lakh.

LATEST UPDATES:

#
Earlier this week, the board had released the results of the Class 12 board exams. 83.4% students of the nearly 13 lakh students who appeared for it cleared it. Girls performed better than boys and had a pass percentage of 88.70%, while 79.4% of the boys cleared the examinations.

