CBSE answer key 2021: Board to consider expert’s feedbacks while preparing term 1 board exam result

CBSE answer key 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will now take into consideration the feedback of subject experts on the answer keys while preparing the results of term 1 board exam this year. Schools are free to share any relevant feedback/observation regarding the question paper or answer keys with the board. The board will take notice and consider the feedback provided by the subject expert while preparing the exam result of term 1 exam.

This year, CBSE will be conducting term 1 board exams through OMR sheets and it is also informed that the student’s responses will be checked on the same day. In order to keep the exam fair and avoid any discrepancy or ambiguity in the question paper or answer key, the board has stated that it will consider all feedback from the experts. This way, no student will be unfairly disadvantaged.

“It is to be noted that the observations or feedback received will be duly considered on the recommendation of subject experts at the time of preparation of results so that no student is put to any disadvantage,” the statement read issued by the board on Friday. There is still so me possibility of some ambiguity

In the official statement, the board stated, “Although every possible care is taken by the Board, there may still be a possibility of some ambiguity in questions or discrepancy in answer keys. However, the Board has a well settled system to address such issues. Therefore, it is informed that the evaluators may check/evaluate the OMRs according to the answer keys provided to them.”

“As such, it has already been communicated to schools that if there is any observation about the question paper or answer keys, the same should be sent to the Board after the examination,” the board further added.