CBSE announces class 12th compartment exam results: 47.5% students pass, over 1.20 lakh students appeared.

The class 12th supplementary examination results have been announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The score is available at the official CBSE website — cbse.gov.in. A considerable number of students, 1,23,416 in total, registered for the compartment exams, with 80,442 being boys and 42,794 being girls. Out of these, 1,20,742 students appeared for the exams, and among them, 57,331 students successfully passed the examination. The overall pass percentage for the compartment exams stands at 47.5%, with boys achieving a pass percentage of 45.7% and girls achieving 50.8%.

The CBSE class 10th compartment exam was conducted from July 17-22, while the class 12th exam took place on July 17. The results of the class 10th compartment exams are anticipated to be announced in the coming days.

A total of 68,747 students registered, with 60,419 students appearing. 59% improved their performance, 35% experienced a decline and 6% maintained the same level. Regular students will receive their marksheet cum passing certificate at their schools, while private candidates will get theirs at their examination centres in Delhi and other cities based on the address provided in their application forms. The verification process starts on August 3rd.

Furthermore, CBSE has announced the omission of the merit list (toppers’ names) this time. Around 16.9 lakh students registered for the annual exam. The overall pass percentage for class 12th declined to 87.33% from last year. For class 10th, 93.12% of students passed the CBSE exam, a decrease of 1.28% points compared to the previous year.