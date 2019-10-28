CBSE advises class 10th, 12th students to follow board syllabus instead of NCERT books, details at cbse.nic.in

The board, among new initiatives, will conduct the Class 10 mathematics examination in two different parts. (Representative image)

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has announced its decision not to set up board exams next year entirely on the basis of the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus. The board, on the other hand, has uploaded its syllabus on its official website for the upcoming exam.

The board, among new initiatives, will conduct the Class 10 mathematics examination in two different parts. While the current mathematics subject will be known as Mathematics-Standard, the easier level will be called Mathematics-Basic. Mathematics-basic will be introduced for students who are either weak in Maths or do not plan to pursue the same at a higher level.

In its recent notification, the board had prescribed NCERT books for classes 9, 10, 11 and 12. The board however, said it has been brought to its notice that parts of these books mention that the given information is not for the purpose of examination or assessment.

The board has clarified that these instructions are not meant for class 10 and Class 12 board examinations that will be conducted in 2020.

“Examination and assessment will be done based on the syllabus provided by the CBSE and not as given in the NCERT books”, it said. The CBSE syllabus for both classes 10 and 12 has been provided for schools, teachers, students and other stakeholders on the board’s official website – cbse.nic.in.

The changes in board pattern have 20 marks practicals or internal assessment for all subjects, the introduction of objective-type questions in board examinations and more internal choices.

Also, the CBSE for the first time has made a calendar of important activities that will be performed in the academic session 2019-20. Human Research Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriya Nishank had released these manuals and handbooks as also the activity calendar.