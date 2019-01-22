CBSE admit card 2019 released for Class 10th, 12th private candidates; check how to download

By: | Published: January 22, 2019 7:37 PM

CBSE admit card 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card or intimation letter for Class 10th, 12th private candidates. Download now.

CBSE admit card 2019: Important update for Class 10th, 12th Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students! The board has released the admit card or intimation letter for the students of class 10th and 12th who are to appear for the main examination in private mode. Candidates who are to appear for the same can visit the website of CBSE — cbseonline.ernet.in/pvtform/ — to download their admit cards. Candidates need to note that they should check all the details mentioned on the admit cards in order to make sure that they face no difficulty while sitting for the exam. In case of any discrepancy, candidates are requested to contact CBSE officials to get the same resolved.

Private candidates can check their exam dates along with the venue and time after downloading their admit cards. As far as regular mode students are concerned, class 12th board examinations will commence from February 15, whereas class 10 exams will begin from February 21.

CBSE admit card 2019: How to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbseonline.ernet.in/pvtform
Step 2: Enter your Authentication details
Step 3: Press proceed
Step 4: Now enter the rest of the details
Step 5: Check your admit card

Candidates need to make sure that they carry their identity proof, photograph and admit card to the examination hall. Without it, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

